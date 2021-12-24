A WOMAN from Bridgend who has been missing since Tuesday has been found “safe and well”.
There were concerns for the welfare of 47-year-old Patricia Whelan, who had not been seen since the morning of Tuesday, December 21.
South Wales Police launched an appeal for information on Ms Whelan’s whereabouts shortly after she was reported missing.
The force issued an update this afternoon confirming that Ms Whelan had been found “safe and well”.
South Wales Police said: “We can confirm that Patricia Whelan, who was reported missing from her home in Bridgend on Tuesday (Dec 21), has been located safe and well. Thank you all for your support."
