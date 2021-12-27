THE number of people permitted to attend services at a Gwent crematorium has been reduced, as Wales introduces new Covid-19 restrictions.
From yesterday, Sunday, the Gwent Crematorium Chapel in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, will only allow 20 mourners to attend cremation services.
It comes as Wales moves into Alert Level Two, closing nightclubs and reintroducing two-metre social distancing rules. Table service and the ‘rule of six’ for pubs, bars, restaurants, and other hospitality venues will also be reintroduced.
The Gwent Local Resilience Forum said: “All decisions on the allowable number of mourners, are made following a review of risk assessments and take into account a number of factors, including the ability to safely maintain and enforce the two metre social distancing requirements and the impact on the continued health, safety and welfare of all those attending, managing and officiating the funeral.
“The current numbers support the continued protection of the public, the ongoing effort to slow the spread of the virus and ensure bereavement services can continue to manage a safe and dignified funeral.
“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic the decision to limit the number of allowable mourners has not been taken lightly. Respect for the deceased and compassion for the bereaved is an important part of our decision-making, but protecting the health and wellbeing of the public, funeral and Crematorium staff must be the foremost concern during this ongoing public health emergency.”
The opening times of the Crematorium Grounds are not affected and will remain at normal opening hours.
