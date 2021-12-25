BAD news for those wishing to spend Boxing Day in front of the TV with the Welsh derbies as Cardiff’s Boxing Day derby clash with Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship has been called off.
A number of positive Covid-19 cases were found in the Cardiff squad.
Cardiff liaised with the URC Medical Advisory Group and Public Health Wales and it was deemed that the fixture cannot take place as scheduled.
MORE NEWS:
- ARGUS QUIZ: Put your Dragons knowledge to the test
- Ebbw Vale hit by 'savage' blow to postpone derby money-spinner with Newport
It comes just days after Dragons' game against the Ospreys - also due to take place on Boxing Day - was called off.
All four of the URC games scheduled for Boxing Day have now been called off.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.