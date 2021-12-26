A MONMOUTHSHIRE man went missing on Christmas Day.

Jamie Beaumont, 44, was reported missing in the afternoon of December 25.

He is six foot tall, of medium build and has dark brown shaven hair and a beard. He has links to Caerphilly.

Anyone with any information about his location should contact Gwent Police on 101 or through social media and use the log 220 25/12/21.