NEWPORT County AFC’s midweek trip to Leyton Orient in League Two has been postponed.
The Exiles are unable to fulfil the fixture at Brisbane Road because of positive coronavirus cases and injuries, meaning they will next take to the field in 2022.
County’s Boxing Day fixture against Forest Green Rovers at Rodney Parade was postponed because of a Covid outbreak in the leaders’ camp.
However, this time it is unavailability in James Rowberry’s squad that has caused the game to be pushed back until later in the season.
Forwards Alex Fisher and Lewis Collins missed the pre-Christmas trip to Rochdale because they tested positive along with injured defender Priestley Farquharson.
Defender/midfielder Scot Bennett and midfielders Courtney Senior and Kevin Ellison are on the injured list.
“We have informed the EFL that we will be unable to fulfil the fixture at Brisbane Road due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases and injuries in the squad,” read a County statement. “A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”
The Exiles are meant to be heading to Walsall on New Year's Day with a sizeable travelling contingent hoping to make the trip.
As things stand, County will play January games behind closed doors in Newport but fans can watch their team in England.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.