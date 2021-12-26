NONE of Wales’ 3 newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 was recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area stands at 1,133 and Wales’ total rises to 6,548 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 5,335 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 867 were in the Gwent region. Newport recorded 267, Caerphilly recorded 223 and Torfaen 222. 106 were recorded in Monmouthshire and 49 in Blaenau Gwent.
Blaenau Gwent recorded the lowest number of new cases in Wales.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 140
- Blaenau Gwent - 49
- Bridgend - 242
- Caerphilly - 223
- Cardiff - 761
- Carmarthenshire - 234
- Ceredigion - 101
- Conwy - 252
- Denbighshire - 157
- Flintshire - 229
- Gwynedd - 211
- Merthyr Tydfil - 99
- Monmouthshire - 106
- Neath Port Talbot - 115
- Newport - 267
- Pembrokeshire - 156
- Powys - 159
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 372
- Swansea - 338
- Torfaen - 222
- Vale of Glamorgan - 211
- Wrexham - 202
- Unknown location - 39
- Resident outside Wales – 450
