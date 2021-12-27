The latest wave of covid, the omicron variant, is continuing to cause disruption, and place pressure on the local health service.

With cases of the potentially deadly virus on the rise, more and more restrictions are being reintroduced, in a bid to stop the spread of covid through the community.

In the days after Christmas, fresh restrictions on hospitality, leisure, events and sport are being brought in.

This includes the return of the return of the rule of six and face coverings inside venues, while sporting events have also largely been placed behind closed doors at this time.

And, in light of these latest restrictions, many sport and fitness facilities in Newport are changing the way that they operate, in a bid to keep their customers safe in light of the new threat to public health.

Below, you can see what measures Newport Live have introduced for each of their facilities across the city.

Covid restrictions at sport facilities in Newport: What you need to know

According to Newport Live, you can expect the following at facilities in the city.

Gyms

Gyms remain open at Active Living Centre, the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales, Newport Centre and the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre.

Sessions at the gym are one hour must be booked in advance. Additional measures will be implemented in gyms including increased social distancing and reduced capacities.

Group Exercise Classes

Group exercise classes are available at Active Living Centre, Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales, Newport Centre and the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre.

Classes must be booked in advance. Additional measures will be implemented in classes including increased social distancing and reduced capacities which may mean that the location of classes might change.

Online classes will also be introduced from January 4.

Tennis Courts and Lessons

Tennis courts are available to book and tennis lessons will return from January 4 at Newport Tennis Centre.

Cycling

Children’s Cycling and Track Cycling are available at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales. Additional measures will be implemented in including increased social distancing and reduced capacities.

Swimming

Public swimming is available at Active Living Centre and the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre.

The main pools at both venues will be lane swimming only. You will need to book a lane relevant to your swimming speed.

Sessions will be a maximum of 60 minutes of pool time to allow staff to clean. Additional measures will be implemented in including increased social distancing and reduced capacities.

You will need to arrive swim ready and it is requested that you only use a changing room after your swim if essential. Pool side changing will still be available.

Swimming Lessons

Swimming lessons will continue at the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre and Active Living Centre from January 2.

Parents and guardians will be unable to spectate, but can support with changing their child if required.