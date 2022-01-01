WALES’ chefs are being encouraged to show off their talents in an international competition.

Entries are open for the National (23 and above) and Junior (16-23) Chef of Wales contests, which are set to be held as part of the Welsh International Culinary Championships at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s campus in Rhos-on-Sea between February 22-24.

The competition is organised by the Culinary Association Wales and to be eligible, chefs must be of Welsh descent or working or studying in Wales. To enter the National Chef of Wales competition, which will be held on February 22 and 23, chefs must be over 23. To enter the Junior Chef of Wales competition on February 24, chefs must be aged between 16 and 23 on January 1, 2022.

Finalists in the National Chef of Wales competition will be selected from four-course meal menus they create for 12 people. The menus should feature mostly Welsh ingredients.

The starter must be vegan, the second course must be a fish dish of the chef’s choice and the main course must use two different cuts of Welsh Lamb and the dessert should include seasonal fruits, ice cream, chocolate and biscuit or tuille.

The chefs will have five hours to prepare and cook their dishes. Sponsors and invited guests will taste the finalists’ dishes.

In the Junior Chef of Wales competition, finalists will submit a three-course meal menu for four people which should include mainly Welsh ingredients. They will have three hours to prepare and cook the dishes.

The first course should be either a seafood starter or fish appetizer. The main course should include one prime cut and one secondary cut of Welsh Beef and the dessert should be seasonal and include chocolate and a hot element.

The winner of the Junior Chef of Wales will have the chance to attend the World Chefs Congress 2022 in Abu Dhabi and will qualify for the Young National Chef of the Year. They will also win a set of knives from Friedr Dick and £100 of produces from Churchill and will benefit from support from the Junior Culinary Team Wales.

The National Chef of Wales winner will win £1,000 and a set of knives from Friedr Dick and £250 worth of Churchill products. The runner-up will win £500 and £300 for third place.

Entries must be received by January 31 and forms are available from https://www.culinaryassociation.wales/competitions. Winners will be announced for both competitions on February 24 at a presentation dinner.

Arwyn Watkins, president of Culinary Association of Wales, said: “The National and Junior Chef of Wales competitions provide the perfect platform for talented chefs to showcase their skills.

“Looking through the list of previous winners highlights the quality that is needed to become the best in Wales.

“We are hoping to maintain these high standards and level of interest befitting the premier competitions for Welsh chefs.”