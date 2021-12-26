THERE are more than 200 cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus in Gwent according to Public Health Wales.
As of Sunday, December 26, there are 204 cases in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, an increase of 28 from the figures published on December 24.
The latest statistics show that there are 1,689 cases of the omicron variant in Wales.
Dr Chris Williams, consultant epidemiologist for Public Health Wales, said: Public Health Wales is today (Sunday 26 December) confirming 304 new cases of Omicron variant in Wales, bringing us to a total of 1,689 cases.
“As we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected.”
Omicron cases by each health board:
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board – 204
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board – 369
Cardiff and Vale University Health Board – 400
Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board – 299
Hywel Dda University Health Board – 89
Swansea Bay University Health Board – 278
Powys Teaching Health Board – 49
There is also one case which the location is unknown.
