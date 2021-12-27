DRAGONS and Wales rugby ace Jamie Roberts had an eventful start to his Christmas celebrations, with a trip to the emergency vets.

The centre, who is 94-times capped by Wales, had to make the unwanted, and unexpected journey on Christmas Eve, after an incident involving his pet dog.

According to a post on Mr Roberts’s social media feed, his Cocker Spaniel Layla had managed to help herself to a mince pie.

In a Tweet, he said: “Spaniel + Mince Pie = Emergency Vet.

“Ashamed.”

Fortunately, it doesn’t appear as though the mishap has caused any long term damage to the pet, it served as a warning sign for dog owners, who may have some mince pies left lying around after the big day.

While the sweet treats are delicious for humans, they come with a fairly significant health warning for pups – raisins, sultanas and currants.

The tiny fruits may seem pretty harmless, but they are actually pretty poisonous to dogs.

In the worst case scenario, they can cause acute kidney failure and even death, and even a small quantity can lead to some severe issues in our four-legged friends.

If that wasn’t bad enough, mince pies contain enough fat and sugar which can cause stomach problems for dogs too.

What are the warning signs?





According to pet experts Vets Now, there are a number of warning signs to watch out for, which could indicate that a dog might’ve eaten a mince pie.

They are:

vomiting and diarrhoea (possibly with blood present)

abnormal drinking or urination

increased drooling

lack of appetite

weakness or wobbliness when walking

lethargy

blood in your dog’s urine

Symptoms normally start showing between six and 12 hours after your dog has eaten them, with liver failure developing within 24 to 72 hours of exposure.