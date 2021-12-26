Tributes have been paid to DJ and radio presenter Janice Long, who died on Christmas Day.

The presenter, who most recently worked on Radio Wales, had been battling a short illness before her death, aged 66.

News of her passing was confirmed by her agent, while tributes have since poured in.

Before her work on the airwaves in Wales, she was perhaps best known for her work as a presenter on Radio 1, Radio 2, and Top of the Pops.

Janice Long became a household name when she joined BBC Radio 1 in 1983. Following time as cabin crew and in telesales, Janice became a station assistant at BBC Radio Merseyside in Liverpool in 1979.

When she joined Radio 1 in 1983, she was the first female to have her own daily show on the station and later became the first woman to be a regular presenter of Top of the Pops where she hosted the show for five years. She was also one of the main presenters of the epic Live Aid concert in 1985.

Since 2017, Janice hosted the evening show on BBC Radio Wales. She also hosted A Long Walk with… Janice Long, which was first broadcast in August 2017 on BBC Radio 2.

In between her journey from Radio 1 to Radio 2, Janice also presented the Dream Ticket for BBC 6 Music, the GLR breakfast show and XFM breakfast show.

Tributes paid to radio star

Tim Davie, director general of the BBC said: “Janice Long was a stellar presenter, who was loved and respected across the industry and her passing is a huge loss to music, broadcasting and the BBC.

“Over 40 years she blazed a trail across Radio 1, Top of the Pops, Radio 2 and 6 Music to name just a few, before building a wonderful show and loyal following on BBC Radio Wales. She will be missed by her fans, listeners and colleagues.

“All our thoughts are with them, Janice’s family and her friends.”

Her agent, Nigel Forsyth, said: “Janice was a wonderful warm human being and exceptional broadcaster. She told a brilliant story and always made you roar with laughter with her sharp wit.

“She will leave behind her husband Paul and two children who she thought the world of. Janice loved the BBC and started her career as a station assistant at BBC Radio Merseyside in 1979 to complete it with the magnificent people at BBC Radio Wales.

“Janice wanted it known she was so thankful to the NHS and all who looked after her there.“

Colin Paterson, Head of BBC Radio Wales said: “As a radio presenter her programmes were never about herself. For Janice, her broadcasting career was an opportunity to discover, share and champion music. There are few people who have done more to nurture new talent from music and the arts.

“She brought her passion for music to Radio Wales in 2017, supporting Welsh artists and Welsh language music ever since.

“We’ll miss her passion, her knowledge and her laugh. Our thoughts are with her many friends and her family who meant so much to her.”