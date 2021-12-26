A man reported missing in the Gwent area has since been found, police have confirmed.
Concerns were raised for the wellbeing of Jamie Beaumont, who was last seen on the afternoon of December 25 – Christmas Day.
The 44-year-old had vanished from the Caerphilly area, sparking an appeal for information from Gwent Police.
This appeal was issued by the police force early on Boxing Day (December 26).
But this evening, in brighter news, Gwent Police confirmed that Mr Beaumont, from Monmouthshire, has now been found.
Continuing, they thanked members of the public for their help in sharing the appeal.
Police statement in full
A spokesman for Gwent Police posted the following message to their social media channels: “44-year-old Jamie Beaumont, from Monmouthshire, who had been reported missing has now been found.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
