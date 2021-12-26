Police are dealing with an incident in Cwmbran this evening, which has closed a major road in the Gwent town.

The emergency services are on the scene near to the A4051 Cwmbran Drive, Llantarnam – a suburb of the town itself.

It comes as a result of an incident.

Gwent Police confirmed shortly after 7pm this evening (December 26) that they are in attendance, but have so far declined to detail the specifics of the incident in question.

However, the region’s police force has confirmed that there is a significant amount of disruption expected in the area, with a section of the major road closed.

Taking to social media, Gwent Police confirmed that Cwmbran Drive is closed between two major roundabouts – the access roundabout for Cwmbran Stadium, and the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Traffic is being diverted at this time, and it is thought that there will be congestion caused in the surrounding area.

Live traffic maps show a build-up of traffic near to the road closure.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area at this time.

It is not currently known if police have been joined by either the ambulance or fire service.

The Argus is working to find out more information at this time, and will be keeping you updated as soon as we hear more from the emergency service.

Statement from police in full

Taking to social media, a Gwent Police spokesman said: “Emergency Services are dealing with an incident near to Cwmbran Drive, Llantarnam.

“The road is closed between the stadium roundabout and Sainsbury's and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

“Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.”