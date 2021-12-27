NEWPORT'S Blue Cross animal shelter shared a video of some baby rabbits in their care - and in need of a permanent home.
Coco and Casper came into the care of the shelter in Newport - with Coco pregnant with her seventh litter of the year.
Coco gave birth to five kits - Cinnabun, Apricot, Papaya, Yin and Yang - while in foster care.
Video: Blue Cross
A week after this, two underweight kits with conjuctivitis were also taken in.
Blue Cross has managed to find homes for pairs Apricot and Papaya and Yin and Yang, but are still searching for a home for Coco and Cinnabun.
A spokeswoman for Blue Cross said: "We are seeing a lot of rabbits coming into our care with similar issues.
"Many owners may have put off neutering their pets due to the pandemic or may not be aware that rabbits can become pregnant at just a few months old but it’s so important to avoid unplanned litters.
"We’re also aware that more people have taken on pets during the pandemic and may have mistakenly bought misgendered rabbits.
"We’d always urge owners who are struggling to care for a pet to get in touch with a charity like Blue Cross for support."
You can contact Blue Cross in Newport on 0300 777 1590, email newport@bluecross.org.uk or visit them on Facebook here.
