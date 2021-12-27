IF YOU headed out to the shops yesterday to pick up some Boxing Day bargains, you may have noticed some changes, such as one-way systems and limits on the number of customers allowed inside.

Similarly, if you went out for a post-Christmas meal or a drink, then you should have been asked to enter wearing a mask, and order at the table.

These are all part of the 'reasonable measures' that businesses must now take to protect their customers and staff, in line with the Alert Level Two restrictions which came into force in Wales on Sunday.

Unless you were planning a large party, you probably won't notice any difference to your home life under the new rules. We were still able to see loved ones for Christmas, but with the recommendation to take a lateral flow test before doing so.

People in Chepstow town centre on Boxing Day. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

For businesses, however, 6am on Boxing Day signalled a return to many of the rules and regulations that were features of the earlier pandemic.

Here's a rundown of what the current restrictions mean for public places in Wales:

Shopping

Retailers have been told to take steps to encourage two-metre social distancing in their shops, and generally this will involve the return of one-way systems for customers (although the Welsh Government says one-way systems may not always be practical).

A member of staff lays down one-way markers in the Peacocks shop in Monmouth. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

You can also expect some shops to have separate entrances and exits, and there may be limits on the number of customers who can be inside at any one time.

Mask-wearing will still be required in shops – this has been the case for many months in Wales.

A sign encouraging people to follow social distancing rules in a shop in Monmouth. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Going out

If you're planning to go out for a meal or a drink, you'll probably notice that the measures in place are now very similar to those of the spring.

Mask-wearing is back in hospitality venues, unless you're seated. This means you'll have to wear a mask when you enter or leave a pub or restaurant, or when you're walking around. But when you're sitting at your table, you can take it off.

A member of staff at The Wild Hare pub in Tintern serves customers at their table on Boxing Day. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Table service has also returned, to try and limit the amount of people moving around in these premises. And when you arrive, you'll be asked to provide your details, in case contact tracers need to get in touch with you.

If you're going out with other people, beware the 'rule of six', which has made a comeback. This means you can't visit places like pubs and restaurants in groups of seven or more.

Hospitality venues have also been asked to encourage pre-booking wherever possible, although this is a recommendation rather than a legal requirement.

And for other venues, such as cinemas, visitors must show a valid Covid Pass which proves they have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative for coronavirus.

Nightclubs have been closed down temporarily in Wales, but no date has been set for their re-opening.

Attending events

Large gatherings have been restricted in Wales, and this includes restrictions on the numbers of people who can attend planned events.

No more than 30 people can attend indoor events, and for outdoor events the maximum number of attendees is now 50.

Shoppers in a supermarket in Chepstow on Boxing Day. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

There are some exceptions, including for events involving children and for team sports, where up to 50 spectators can attend in addition to those taking part.

But if you were hoping to attend a professional sports match, this won't be possible under the current rules. Large sports events must currently be played behind closed doors until further notice.

Parties at home

The restrictions on large gatherings also affect how many people are allowed to meet up for parties at home or in gardens.

This means no more than 30 people can attend a meet-up or gathering in a house, and no more than 50 people can attend a party in someone's garden.

Vehicles entering and leaving Wales on Boxing Day. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

These rules mean any plans for a large-scale celebration, such as a house party, to see in the New Year will have to be scaled back.

Ministers in Wales have not otherwise legislated, so far, on meeting others in private homes, but they have recommended that any meet-ups be as small and as spaced out as possible, in well-ventilated areas if they cannot be held outdoors.