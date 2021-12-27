FULL details of the new restrictions for public transport which came into force on Boxing Day have been released.
New restrictions are being enforced amid the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.
Newport Bus produced the below details of the new rules, as well as advice for customers to travel safer.
The new rules are:
- Allow passengers to leave before boarding and stay two metres apart;
- No standing, except from when boarding and leaving the bus;
- Only sit in forward-facing seats;
- Passengers must wear a three-layer face covering while onboard and for the duration of the journey (except where exemptions apply);
- Keep windows open for ventilation;
- Use the hand sanitiser provided;
- Pay via a contactless method wherever possible.
Although seats within two metres of the driver will be taped off, wheelchair spaces will always be available unless otherwise occupied.
Once the bus has reached maximum advisory capacity, the driver will only stop if passengers wish to alight.
A sign saying 'sorry, bus full' will be on the exterior display once the bus has reached capacity.
Other advice for a safer journey includes not travelling if you feel unwell, avoiding busier travel times if possible and not eating or drinking during your journey.
It is also advised to avoid touching any surfaces, only using your phone in an emergency and travelling in relative silence.
