RAIL services through Gwent and South Wales are relatively quiet today compared with other years, one train operator has said.
Normally, December 27 is a time when many travel back home on the train.
This results in packed trains and pleas from rail companies to plan journeys in advance.
But, despite there being a number of engineering works and reduced services due to the Omicron variant, this year is seeing a relatively low amount of travellers so far, according to Great Western Railway (GWR), which operates some of the services through Gwent and South Wales.
A spokesman for GWR explained that the lower amount of passengers is expected when Christmas falls on a weekend.
The GWR spokesman said: "People are slower to return home and there's usually a general trickle through the week, as opposed to a rush to get back to work when there are no bank holidays.
"All services are still running consistent with the planned timetable."
With people having an extra few days to sort out travel arrangements, it is expected that passenger numbers will remain low for tomorrow.
Transport for Wales has been approached for comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment