NEWPORT Mind is set to receive £250,000, as the Welsh Government announces a £21 million handout to the voluntary sector.

The £250,000 will go towards the charity's plans to create a fit-for-purpose centre with consultation, training and group rooms as well as a a sanctuary space on the first floor.

The funding for Newport Mind is not part of the £21 million funding pledge from the Welsh Government, but part of the the long-standing Community Facilties Programme.

The Community Facilities Programme provides small and large grants to organisations to improve their sustainability and provide opportunities for local people.

Pots of less than £25,000 and up to £250,000 are announced every three months.

Other Gwent organisations to benefit from the Community Facilties Programme are Abergavenny Community Trust, who will receive £20,000 to install solar panels in their community centre, and Bedwas Rugby 2011, which will get £8,000 to provide low-carbon floodlights.

£7 million of annual funding for voluntary organisations will begin in 2022 and will be provided to the Third Sector Support Wales.

This partnership comprises of 20 organisations - 19 County Voluntary Councils supporting each county area and the national membership body for voluntary organisations, Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA).

Minister for Social Justice and with responsibility for Wales’ third sector, Jane Hutt, said: "It has been yet another difficult year for many of us, but our community, charitable and third sector organisations have remained steadfast in their support for all.

"Continuing to commit considerable funding through both our Third Sector Support Wales network and Community Facilities Programme will allow our wonderful hyper-local projects as well as wider-ranging organisations to evolve and grow in their areas, ensure they remain fit-for-purpose and available for anyone who requires them."

CEO of WCVA, Ruth Marks, said: "Third Sector Support Wales is a unique partnership supporting local, regional and national charitable and voluntary action.

"Our members are active in every community and make a significant contribution in every walk of life.

"This financial support will enable us to maintain and develop our services to meet current and emerging needs in the sector."

To apply for funding from the Community Facilities Programme, visit the Welsh Government website here.

Applications for the Community Facilities Programme are open all year.