A STREET cleaner from Powys joined a star-studded guest list as part of a community carol service hosted by The Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey.

Kate hosted and spearheaded the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service, which paid tribute to the work of “inspirational” people who served their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic, including Malcolm 'Mac' Eager from Hay-on-Wye.

The Powys County Council employee of 33 years was nominated to represent the county at the filming of the service, which was broadcasted on Christmas Eve (Friday) on ITV.

It also included a performance from Ellie Goulding and featured readings from Harry Potter star Tom Felton and TV presenter Kate Garraway. During the service, the duchess played the piano and accompanied pop star Tom Walker for a performance.

Powys County Council's Highways, Transport and Recycling Service said: "Alongside this exclusive lot, our very own humble Highways and Recycling stalwart, Hay-on-Wye's finest, Mr. Malcolm (Mac) Eager, dedicated public servant and street cleaner for over three decades will be sustaining the proud Welsh vocal heritage and representing the frontline keyworkers across Powys."

In a recorded introduction to the service, the duchess paid tribute to the “inspirational” people who have served their communities during the “bleak time” of the pandemic.

Kate said: “We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities.

“We also wanted to recognise those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too.”

The duchess said the country had been through “such a bleak time” and had faced “many challenges”, including the loss of loved ones, while frontline workers had been under “immense pressure”.

The service was attended by those Kate and William had spent time with during recent engagements, as well as members of the armed forces involved in Operation Pitting to evacuate British nationals and eligible Afghans from Afghanistan, young carers, faith leaders and those who may have been more vulnerable or isolated during the pandemic.

Royal Carols: Together at Christmas is available to watch on ITV Hub.