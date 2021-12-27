A MAN who raped a teenager in a tent in South Wales has been jailed.

Police were called to the report in the Llandovery area of Carmarthenshire in the early hours of Wednesday, August 11, 2021, when Anthony Talbot, aged 41, of Rhandirmwyn, was arrested.

His victim had raised the alarm after being raped during a terrifying ordeal.

The subsequent investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police found Talbot had carried out historical sexual assaults.

He had also secretly filmed someone in the shower, and he was also in possession of around 40 ‘up-skirting’ images.

Talbot pleaded guilty to a total of nine charges including inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, sexual assault on a child under 13, attempted rape of a child under 13, rape of female under 16, and voyeurism.

He was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison, extended for six years, at Swansea Crown Court.

Detective Constable Jade Probert said: “Talbot is a predator who carried out repeated sexual assaults on a young victim, so I am pleased he has now been convicted and sentenced.

“The victim in this case has shown great courage to come forward and ensure their attacker faces justice. I commend them for their bravery throughout the investigation and court process.

“This was a complex investigation that started with a rape and lead to more historical assaults and other serious offences.

“It has taken a great deal of work by the detectives in charge of the case to get this result in a relatively short time.

“Detective Constable, Eleri Owen, and I worked tirelessly in presenting the CPS with a comprehensive and detailed file of evidence which resulted in the suspect pleading guilty to all offences.

“We both supported the victim from the beginning of the investigation, right through to the court process, ensuring that she was at the heart of our investigation.

“The victim’s mother has described the officers involved as a ‘lantern of hope’ who had ‘fought with the passion of a mother’.

“As this case shows, Dyfed-Powys Police takes sexual offences seriously and work hard to seek justice, while supporting victims through the investigation and judicial process.

“If you have been abused, you can contact us.”

If you have been a victim of a crime such as this, report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.