FOUR national treasures don their walking boots and showcase their favourite local walks in an attempt to win a thousand pounds for their chosen charity in a special edition of the popular television series Am Dro!

But who will take part in this S4C celebrity Christmas special?

Competing to win money for a worthy charity is S4C weather presenter Alex Humphreys who hails from Flintshire.

Am Dro!’. Alex Humphreys.

"My chosen journey starts in Northop where I was brought up - the place means the world to me," said Ms Humphreys.

She also explain why she is so glad to have the company of her new best friends.

"Last year, because of the pandemic, I had to spend Christmas by myself for the first time," she said. "I had to stay in Cardiff whilst all my family were in the north and have a Christmas dinner for one.”

Jason Mohammad is top of his game when presenting on TV or radio, but how good will he be at guiding others along the river Taff near his Cardiff home? Will they make it to Castell Coch?

Am Dro!’. Jason Mohammad

Mr Mohammad said: "I'm looking forward - the wellies are in the bag and I'm ready to go”. But the man who is usually full of confidence has lost his nerve: "I'm quite nervous, because I have a surprise for everyone at the end. I really hope they like it!”.

There’s no place like home for Wales’ most famous farmer Gareth Wyn Jones, so it’s no surprise that he takes the others on a dramatic journey through the Carneddau hills, above his beloved farm in Llanfairfechan.

Am Dro!’. Gareth Wyn Jones

Mr Jones said: "My forefathers have worked this land for over 375 years. It can be a difficult place to make a living. In 2013, the snow hit when the sheep had started to lamb. What nature does is take out the old, the weak and the young. It's cruel, but it serves a purpose - and that’s what I realised at the time. ”

A walk through the woods from Nevern to Newport, Pembrokeshire, is paradise for Non Parry, lead singer of the pop group Eden.

Am Dro!’ Non Parry.

Originally from Rhuddlan, Ms Parry feels competitive: "I really want to win, just to say I’ve won something," she said.

Will the paths be wide enough for our famous four? Which celeb will provide the best views, the perfect picnic and prove to be the most knowledgeable guide? We’ll find out on S4C on Monday, December 27, at 8pm as the four celebs go Am Dro!.