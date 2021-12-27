AN INDEPENDENT animal rescue centre in South Wales has reported an exceptionally busy few months after a boom for puppies during lockdown proved short-lived.

Alpet Poundies, near Llandysul, Ceredigion, which relies entirely on donations from supporters, had over forty dogs in residence during November which left them facing a food bill alone just shy of £2,000.

“Running an independent animal rescue at any time of year is hard graft,” aspokesperson told the Argus' sister paper The Tivyside Advertiser. “In winter you can add cold and wet to the equation.

“Although the work is worthwhile it often feels like a thankless task - especially on those rainy, frosty morning starts.

“There have been several litters of puppies arriving from breeders unable to sell them.

“It seems that the boom in demand during lockdown has well and truly died down.”

“Thelma and Louise are two of those puppies found to need extra care. What at first was thought to be a urinary tract infection turned out to be far more complicated.

“These two adorable Corgi puppies have ectopic ureters, meaning that the tube which carries urine from the bladder to the outside is misconstructed.

“There is a specialist operation to fix the problem - at a cost of £5,000. Alpets’ wonderful supporters have raised a substantial sum already and every £1 helps.

“We are very grateful for generosity ranging from an individual’s £1 in a collection tub to the businesses sponsoring a kennel.”

Linda White and her hard-working team of volunteers say the most heart-warming news of the season has been the re-housing of Large Malamutes Diego and Lady – a mother and son who had spent over five years awaiting a suitable home.

Donations for Thelma and Louise’s surgery can be made at

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alpet-thelma-louise?fbclid=IwAR1XlmJTJyVj-bCVu6hGR5bXjeeMeV8CJgoqeiNXkK3dKHZSvJTerN7BqVk