THE WELSH Grand National at Chepstow has been won by a horse owned by a Gwent syndicate.
Iwilldoit romped home earlier today, winning the race by nine lengths.
The horse, owned by a Gwent syndicate - Oakdale-based Diamond Racing, and trained in Lisvane, Cardiff - won at 13/2.
Iwilldoit does just that!!— Chepstow Racecourse (@Chepstow_Racing) December 27, 2021
The third year in a row the @Coral Welsh Grand National has had a #Welsh winner 🙌🏴🏇🏻 @StanSheppard9 @SammyTRacing #CoralWGN pic.twitter.com/kbB9qQyYGk
Only five of the 20 runners finished the three-mile, 6.5-furlong race on a course which started the day soft but was heading for heavy going after morning rain.
Iwilldoit - trained by Sam Thomas - was ridden to victory by Stan Sheppard.
This is the third year in a row the Coral Welsh Grand National has had a Welsh winner.
Diamond Racing racehorse syndicates was formed in June 1994.
Iwilldoit began his career in bumpers during the 2017/18 season, showing promise in races at Fontwell and Bangor.
He successfully built on this when he was sent hurdling last season, finishing third at Kempton on his debut before winning convincingly at Bangor on his handicap debut in January of this year over just shy of three miles.
