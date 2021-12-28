ORGANISERS of a festive nutcracker trail in Caldicot have spoken of their disappointment after the attraction was targeted by vandals.

The figures placed along the trail, which cost more than £1,300 to create, were damaged, punched, kicked, and torn to pieces.

Organised by Caldicot Town Team, the trail took "countless hours" to construct and was set up with the hard work of volunteers.

A spokesperson said: "Very annoyed and disappointed but we have no choice but to cancel our Nutcracker Trail due to destruction and vandalism of the Nutcrackers.

"These took countless hours by our team on volunteers and have been punched, kicked, thrown around, pieces ripped off and left in a mess.

"This was meant to be a feel good community project that groups have been involved with, providing some festive fun for families over the Christmas period. Instead we have no choice but to remove them all and cancel the trail.

"That’s without even mentioning the cost of creating these, which is over £1,300 for them all, which has not and cannot be recouped now they are trashed."

The group said that it was "saddening" that a minority were able to ruin things for the majority.

Would-be visitors who purchased the trail booklets have been asked to get in touch with Caldicot Town Team.

"We will bring around the prizes anyway," they said.

"We really wouldn’t want the little ones to miss out because of this."