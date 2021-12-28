PEOPLE in Gwent who have yet to receive their first, second or booster vaccinations can drop in and get them in Newport and Cwmbran today.
Walk-in centres have been opened at Newport Leisure Centre and Cwmbran Stadium for two periods throughout today (Tuesday, December 28).
Walk-ins will be in a separate queue to those who have an appointment.
To come along to the walk-in session, you must not have had Covid or Covid symptoms within the past 28 days, and must be registered at a GP surgery in Gwent. For booster jabs, you must have had your previous dose at least three months ago.
You must also not already have an appointment scheduled.
The sessions are between 8am and midday, or from 2pm to 5pm at both centres.
“Walk-in sessions are available in our Newport and Cwmbran vaccination centres on Tuesday, December 28,” said a health board spokesperson.
“Get your first, second or booster vaccination by just turning up at Cwmbran Stadium or Newport Leisure Centre between 8am and midday or 2pm and 5pm.
"Please remember: If you have recently had Covid, you must be at least 28 days post-symptoms; you must be registered with a GP in Gwent; and wrap up warm and wear layers.
“Thank you to all of our amazing, dedicated staff who are working hard to vaccinate the population of Gwent.”
