MEET Winnie – she’s one of hundreds of cats in Wales rehomed during 2021.

Throughout the past year 150 cats from the Cats Protection centres in Wales – including Cardiff, Bridgend, and Wrexham – have found homes thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

This included Winnie, whose previous owners were unable to afford the vet treatment required when her leg got caught in her collar, and she was put into the care of Cat Protections’ Bridgend adoption centre.

The location of injuries like this can make the healing process tricky and Winnie didn’t have an easy recovery – she underwent intensive surgical and medical treatment for her wounds.

The feline accepted her medication and was soon in a new home, curling up on her new owner’s lap within an hour of moving in.

Cats Protection’s director of field operations, Mike Elliott, said: “It’s always so rewarding to see a cat go to a new home and we’re incredibly grateful to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for their support, which helps us care for cats like Winnie until they are adopted.”

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £3.5 million for Cats Protection since 2018.

“Cats come to us in a variety of conditions and for many different reasons,” added Mr Elliott.

“However long their stay with us, we provide them with the best possible care until a suitable loving home is found for them, helping to create lifelong companion animal bonds between cats and people.”

All cats adopted from Cats Protection have been fully health-checked and come with a full medical history and four weeks’ free pet insurance which also covers new conditions.