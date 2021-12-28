A MAJOR South Wales railway line will be out of action for an entire day, as a result of “severe staff sickness”.

Less than a month after reopening, the direct line between Newport and Cross Keys will not be running all day today (Tuesday, December 28).

The entire Ebbw Vale line, which includes trains between Cardiff Central, and Ebbw Vale Town will be out of commission for the duration of the day.

Transport for Wales (TfW), which operates all services along this line, has confirmed the news.

It comes as a result of staff sickness within the signalling team.

According to the government-run rail provider, the level of sickness is described as “severe”.

What’s more, no replacement bus services are being provided to ferry passengers between Newport and Cross Keys or Ebbw Vale.

As a result, passengers are being advised not to travel.

But, anyone who has purchased a ticket to travel will be entitled to compensation for the disruption, which is set to last for the remainder of the day.

At this time, there is no word as to when services will be restored, though it is hoped that it will be business as usual tomorrow.

Elsewhere in Wales, trains are operating on an emergency timetable, due to the emergence of the omicron variant of covid.

Since Wednesday, December 22, fewer trains are running, and passengers are being urged to check timetables before travelling, such is the level of disruption.

The emergency timetable is set to last until further notice.

What has been said about the disruption?





Confirming news of the disruption, a TfW statement reads: “Due to severe staff sickness there will be no services on the Ebbw Vale line all day Tuesday (December 28).

“This issue is affecting all areas of the TFW network with multiple cancellations on most other routes.

“There is no rail replacement road transport available.

“We are advising passengers not to travel.

“TFW apologises for the inconvenience this will cause.

“If one of our trains runs late or is cancelled for any reason, and because of that you get to your destination station 15 minutes or more later than scheduled, you may be entitled to claim Delay Repay compensation. Please contact our customer relations team or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office. You can email us using: customer.relations@tfwrail.wales.

“All claims for compensation must be made within 28 days of completion of your journey.”