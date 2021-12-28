A POPULAR seal drew an even bigger crowd with around 70 people gathering to watch him frolic in the River Wye in Chepstow for a second day over the Christmas period
The seal – nicknamed ‘Sammy’ - appeared in the river near the Wye bridge on Boxing Day, with around 50 locals watching on.
And on Monday afternoon, ‘Sammy’ drew an even bigger crowd as he appeared in the river and feasted on eels, with more than 70 people stopping to watch, local resident Robert Channing told the Argus.
Mr Channing said 'Sammy' “really is a character”, and added that the seal is in the river all year round but at this time of year usually goes to Tintern to feed. He said ‘Sammy’ is normally spotted between April and September in Chepstow feeding on the salmon.
A seal nicknamed 'Sid' by locals was spotted in the same area in May, but it is not known if this was the same animal.
Welsh Marine Life Rescue say that if you see a seal on land, you should:
- Keep your distance;
- Don't put a seal back in the sea;
- Keep your dog on a lead and quiet, at a distance;
- Don't share the location on social media (it may attract a crowd);
- Report any seals in need or pups in public places at WMLR or BDMLR if elsewhere 01825 765546.
