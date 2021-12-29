WE ASKED you to send in pictures of your little ones getting ready for their very first Christmas - and you delivered, with sackfuls of cute pictures of babies getting ready for the big day.
We've already published five sets of set of pictures - see them here:
- Look: All the little elves celebrating their first Christmas
- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for these little ones
- Little boys and girls celebrating Christmas for the first time
- More pictures of your little ones celebrating their first Christmas
- Look: More babies celebrating Christmas for the first time
Click through the gallery above to see more of the pictures sent in by you.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.