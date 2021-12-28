MORE than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Gwent over Christmas, Public Health Wales has confirmed.

Across Wales, a total of 12,378 cases were recorded between Public Health Wales’ Boxing Day’s update (which covered cases up to 9am on Christmas Eve) and this latest update (which covered cases reported up to 9am on Boxing Day).

In Gwent, 2,123 new cases were recorded during this period.

Newport saw the largest rise in Gwent with 699 new cases – with only Cardiff (1,595), Rhondda Cynon Taf (1,072) and Swansea (893) recording more new cases in Wales.

Caerphilly recorded 654 new cases, the fifth largest rise in Wales.

Nowhere in Wales saw fewer new cases than in Blaenau Gwent, where 209 new cases were recorded.

And only Anglesey (229) and Ceredigion (260) – as well as Blaenau Gwent – saw fewer new cases than in Monmouthshire (278) and Torfaen (283).

Wales’ rolling seven-day case rate – up to December 23, the latest available figures – has now topped 1,000 cases per 100,000 people, with the figure now standing at 1,004.1.

Newport is the only area in Gwent which has recorded a higher case rate than the Wales-wide figure – with its rolling weekly case rate of 1,068 per 100,000 people meaning that one per cent of Newport residents tested positive for coronavirus over the week covered by the latest release.

Five areas in Wales recorded a higher weekly case rate than Newport.

Torfaen’s case rate (983.4) is the twelfth highest in Wales.

Caerphilly’s case (901.3) is the eighth lowest, while Monmouthshire (837.3) has the fourth lowest in Wales.

Just two areas – Powys (681.8) and Carmarthenshire (696.6) – recorded a lower rolling weekly case rate than Blaenau Gwent (710).

During the period covered by this latest release, three deaths were recorded across Wales – one of which was recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, taking the region’s death toll to 1,134.