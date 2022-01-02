HAVE you got what it takes to be a Jedi master? As Yoda would say - these classes, you must have.

A martial arts expert, with more than 30 years of experience, is bringing an ancient weapon based form of martial arts - Buhaiswan style of Krabi-Krabong - to Newport in 2022. It is rumoured that the fighting style of the Jedi warriors in the Star Wars films is inspired by Krabi-Krabong - albeit with swords swapped for lightsabers.

Chris Thomas, who has been involved with martial arts since he was eight years old and has black belts in kickboxing and taekwondo among other achievements, plans to teach this fighting style in Rogerstone in the new year.

Mr Thomas, who is president of Wales for Budhaiswan and set up Wales’ Krabi Krabong Association, said: “Legend is that Jedi fighting is based on this style – with weapons swapped for lightsabers.

“Krabi-Krabong is an ancient weapon based martial arts, which is deep in tradition, and gives people the true battlefield experience often seen on fantasy shows.

“It focuses on form and it’s not just fighting – there’s artistery and culture to learn about, and the war drumming which has drumsticks used like swords.”

Mr Thomas already teaches taekwando at Tydu Community Hall in Rogerstone and Muay Thai in Newbridge, but noticed there was “nothing to this scale” teaching this form of fighting in Wales.

Subject to Covid-19 restrictions he hopes to have an opening night at Rogerstone Scouts Hall on Friday, January 14, with a demo using steel weapons.

Children who take up the classes with never use steel – instead using rubber or foam – while proficient adults will eventually be allowed to do steel demonstrations.

Along with teaching Buddhaisawan Krabi-Krabong – which uses weapons such as swords, staffs and spears along with fighting such as punching and kicking – the class will ensure members are disciplined.

Classes will be on offer for children aged six to 11, and for people aged 12+.

They must show the seven virtues of the warrior, which are:

Morality

Courage

Benevolence

Politeness

Honesty

Honour

Loyalty

And people taking part must show three states of mind: awareness, mindfulness of moment, and emotional balance.

“It’s about knowing what you’re feeling but staying calm and not rushing,” said Mr Thomas.

“If you lose all sense of control you have no awareness of yourself. I think the class has caught the imagination of a what a warrior would be.

"To people who think they couldn't do it: just enjoy it and don't put pressure on yourself. Remember: even instructors couldn’t do it at the beginning – it takes time, patience, and some bumps and bruises.”

To find out more about Art of Combat Martial Arts www.artofcombatmartialarts.com