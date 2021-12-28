JUST two of the planned 11 League Two fixtures are still scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Newport County AFC had been scheduled to travel to Leyton Orient but positive coronavirus cases and injuries in the Exiles’ squad led to a postponement.

That is a familiar tale throughout the division and two more fixtures fell victim to outbreaks on Tuesday with Hartlepool versus Tranmere followed by Sutton against Colchester and then Rochdale versus Port Vale, who haven’t played since losing at Rodney Parade on December 11.

There are only two games set to take place as things stand – Swindon against Stevenage and Barrow versus Oldham Athletic.

Swindon have taken just one point from their last three games and will hope to get the chance to return to winning ways against struggling opposition. A victory would lift the Robins from eighth to at least fifth, leapfrogging County.

The other game is a key one at the bottom with 19th-placed Barrow hosting basement side Oldham.

The Latics would climb out of the relegation zone and within three points of their hosts with victory at Holker Street.

Three of 12 games survived on Boxing Day with Mansfield beating Hartlepool 3-2, Scunthorpe winning 3-1 at Oldham and Tranmere enjoying a 2-0 home win over Barrow.

That came after County were one of only eight teams to play in the pre-Christmas round of fixtures, although they didn't enjoy their trip to Rochdale when thrashed 3-0.