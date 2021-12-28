A WALKER who slipped on a mountainside in Monmouthshire was carried to safety by a rescue team.

Longtown Mountain Rescue Team were called to Sugarloaf Mountain near Abergavenny just after 3pm on Monday, December 27.

While out doing an organised group walk, a woman had slipped on the approach to the summit, resulting in head, chest and wrist injuries.

OTHER NEWS:

A statement by the Longtown Mountain Rescue Team said: "The group were well prepared for the weather conditions, giving initial first aid and shelter, however with the low cloud and rain everyone was fast getting cold.

"The team were quickly mobilised and on scene, with team medics giving treatment and pain relief to the lady. "Once she had been made comfortable and warmed up, the casualty was evacuated via stretcher and a rope system down to the main car park.

"She was then handed over to our colleagues in the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust for onward travel to hospital.

"We wish the lady a full and speedy recovery."

Longtown Mountain Rescue Team is a voluntary organisation who respond to requests from the police for assistance in the Black Mountains and into Herefordshire for injured and missing people.

The team is on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and relies entirely on donations from members of the public to carry out their essential life-saving rescue service.

You can help with the work they do and support their team by donating through their Facebook page HERE