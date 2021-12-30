WITH the coronavirus pandemic curtailing any plans for schools to take children out on school trips, could exploring virtually be the future?

Pupils at Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School took the plunge to visit the town’s World Heritage Centre via a virtual tour.

The pupils donned their Victorian-era garb and opened up their laptops for their first school trip in 15 months.

The youngsters explored a 300-year-old classroom, and explored the World Heritage Centre – with interactive quizzes popping up about Blaenavon’s history.

Although not quite the same as actually leaving the classroom, the children were excited to explore the World Heritage Site, where they learnt about living and working in Blaenavon through an onsite Victorian lesson.

Year 6 pupil Hannah said: “It was really cool how you could look around the site from our classroom, or even at home.

“My favourite bit was the Victorian lesson with the scary teacher, it really feels like you’re back in the olden days.”

Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School headteacher, Jane Howells, said: “We really value Blaenavon’s community and rich heritage, and it’s important to develop an awareness of our position in the wider world.

“A key part of learning is fun and engagement and setting up experiences that pupils remember. This is an excellent way of making learning stick.”

Funded by Welsh Government Cultural Recovery Fund, the virtual tour of the World Heritage Centre allows schools to learn about the South Wales’ industrial landscape – which played a huge part in the nineteenth Century production of iron and coal.

The experience will also help those who have neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism to pre-plan and prepare for in-person visits, helping to make the centre more accessible.

Torfaen council’s executive member for economy, skills and regeneration, Cllr Joanne Gauden, said: “It’s been fantastic to connect local pupils to South Wales’ heritage, which played a crucial part in the early industrial revolution, and really shaped the world we live in today.

“We can’t wait to welcome back pupils into the World Heritage Site in person, but this resource is here to stay. It’s a great way for people to learn about Wales’ industrial past, wherever they are in the world and from the comfort of their own homes or classrooms.”