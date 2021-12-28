EVENTS are set to be held celebrating the ancient tradition of wassailing in Herefordshire in January.

Eat Sleep Live Herefordshire have created a list of family-friendly wassailing events taking place across Herefordshire in January 2022 for visitors and locals to enjoy.

Wassailing is the ancient tradition of blessing trees in the hope of promoting a good harvest for the next cider and perry season and warding off bad spirits from the orchard.

This Anglo-Saxon custom is said to date back many centuries and is still a lively and treasured tradition across cider and perry-making counties today.

Celebrations vary, but typically involve a lively, torch-lit procession to the orchard where revellers gather round the biggest tree to sing and create lots of noise to ward off bad spirits.

Often a wassail bowl, filled with warm spiced cider, perry or ale, is shared among the procession and a toast is made by the wassail queen as a gift to the biggest tree. It is not unusual for the evening to end with a visit to a local pub to warm up.

Herefordshire proudly produces more than half of the UK's 700 million litres of cider each year, so where better to experience the jolly, ancient tradition of wassailing.

Thursday, January 6

Join the famous Leominster Morris wassailers as they meet at The White Swan in Eardisland at 7pm before proceeding to bless the orchards.

Saturday, January 8

Westons Cider will be holding a wassail from 6pm in conjunction with Silurian Morris Men, starting from Westons Cider Mill, in Much Marcle, Ledbury.

There is no need to book for this free event, but any donations made will go to St Michael's Hospice. Refreshments will be available on the night, including hot mulled cider and delicious culinary treats.

Saturday, January 15

Jenny Pipes Morris will meet at Corn Square, Leominster, at 11am before heading to the Millennium Green orchard to join in the wassail. Grange Court will also be open and offering soup and refreshments afterwards.

The Crown Inn, in Woolhope, will meet at 5pm ahead of the 6pm procession to the orchard. Their onsite holiday cottage sleeps up to 14 for a winter weekend.

Saturday, January 22

Join Colwall Orchard Group at the Colwall Village Garden for their annual wassailing event.

To find out more see here.