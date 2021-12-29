A FUNDRAISING event has raised more than £6,000 for the family of five-year-old Olivier Roberts, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain tumour.

In August, Olivier was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) – a type of brain tumour found in an area of the brainstem, which cannot be removed due to its position.

A fundraising event was held in early December at Llanyrafon Social Club, organised by Emily Hedley and Emma Waldron – who are mums of children at Olivier’s school.

The event saw live music from 'That 80's Band' and a raffle – which saw a signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt, donated by Ioan Protheroe, raise £1,000.

Ms Hedley thanked everyone who donated one of the 62 raffle prizes.

“The Ronaldo signed top ended up going for a grand,” she said. “We sold 90 raffle tickets, they were sold out.

“It was really emotional. As much as we all raised, it was good to see so many people coming together for Olivier.”

Olivier Roberts was diagnosed with DIPG in August. Picture: Family photo.

Ray Taylor, from Llanyrafon Social Club, said: “When they [Emily and Emma] explained what it was for, then everything was open and on offer for them.

“We roped in the Oakfield and the Six in Hand and we had our own raffle. The uptake was amazing. That’s what a community does.

“It’s such a good feeling of community spirit. I think it’s just phenomenal that the community did what they did.”

When asked how he got involved in the fundraiser, Mr Protheroe said: “I came in and Ray asked if I wanted a book of raffle tickets.

“I’ve got kids myself so that’s why I wanted to do it.”

Olivier's parents, Richard and Marina Roberts, said in an update on the 'Olivier - Our Golden Boy' Facebook page: “We are so grateful for the kindness everyone has showed us.

“Your support has helped us to raise over £50,000 so far.

“We are trying to live the moment of each day but it is hard not to think towards the future and what may happen.

“The prospect of being able to access further treatment fills us with faith and hope for a more positive outcome. We just hope that we will be able to find the money to pay for the best treatment for our little man.”

You can find out more, or donate, at gofundme.com/f/treatment-for-olivier-our-golden-boy