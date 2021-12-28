DR Richard Lewis walked the beat where it all began to see the real picture of crime in Wales as he takes on the role of new Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Constable.

Announced as Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn’s preferred candidate to lead the force following the retirement of Mark Collins earlier this year, Dr Lewis has served as the chief constable in Cleveland since April 2019.

Originally from Carmarthenshire, his career in the police service started in 2000. During his 18 years in Dyfed-Powys Police he served in every rank up to deputy chief constable, working in all four counties in the force.

He has also been the head of the professional standards department and chaired the Wales Counter-Corruption Working Group.

Speaking ahead of his return home, Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis shared a message with the organisation about his intentions for Dyfed-Powys Police, and the importance of giving communities and the workforce a voice in shaping those plans for the future.

“Since my appointment, I’ve heard so many tell me that there’s no reason why Dyfed-Powys Police can’t be an outstanding organisation and public service for our communities - I couldn’t agree more, but the time has come to stop asserting what we could be, and push on harder to always improve.

"The first step to doing so is to consult on priorities, and I will do this during my first 100 days. Once we agree on priorities, we will relentlessly pursue them as a single team."

Dr Lewis marked his return to force with a Saturday nightshift back on the streets of Aberystwyth, where he first began his policing career.

“My aim in spending my first shift back in force, out on the streets with our frontline colleagues was because I wanted to see it as it is and hear it as it is. I wanted the truth and I wanted challenge.”

The chief’s plan to consult both within and outside of the organisation takes him through until late March, at which point the hoped-for rich picture of where Dyfed-Powys Police goes next and the plan to deliver the vision will be put into place.