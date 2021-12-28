JOSEPH Yeandle, a three-year-old, who was battling a rare form of cancer has sadly died, his family has confirmed today.

The toddler, from Brynamman, Carmarthenshire, bravely fought stage 4 neuroblastoma, but sadly passed away this morning, December 27.

Joseph was diagnosied with the aggressive form of cancer in April and had been receiving treatment on the NHS, with the family raising money for Joseph to access a clinic trial in New York further down the line.

The family has recently thanked the community for its huge efforts in raising money for Joseph through fundraisers and most recently the special Christmas event - Amman Valley Christmas Experience.

Actors Michael Sheen and Eve Myles have been among the many stars to have shown their support for Joseph's 'Hulk Smash' Cancer’s fundraising campaign.

However, just before Christmas the family revealed via the campaign’s Facebook page that Joseph had relapsed with a further statement released today, Monday, confirming the toddler had sadly passed away.

The statement from the family said: “We are completely devastated to say that our little superhero, Joseph, passed away this morning.

“Our hearts have broken into a million pieces. We have no other words.

“We can't thank you all enough for your support this year and please know that your fundraising efforts and incredible generosity will go to support other children and families fighting this horrific disease.

“Joseph, we love you so so much, life will never be the same again. Sleep tight, our special boy.”