A LLANDOVERY care home handyman watched obscene bestiality videos because he was bored at work, a court heard.

Police were alerted after 43-year-old Andras Jancso's partner found hundreds of videos on his phone.

Jancso was arrested at Dover as he was trying to board a ferry to France.

Swansea Crown Court heard that in September this year Jancso was at home with his partner in Swansea when he showed her an obscene bestiality video on his phone.

Craig Jones, prosecuting, said the partner asked the defendant why he was viewing such material; he replied it was because he was bored in work.

When Jancso left his phone unattended the following week, his partner guessed his PIN, finding a large collection of pornographic images.

She also found the Jancso had been in regular contact with his ex-wife.

As a result of the discoveries "the relationship broke down", said Mr Jones, and the police were alerted.

On October 5 Jancso was detained at Dover ferry terminal after a passport check flagged up he was wanted in south Wales.

A later examination of the Jancso’s phone found 2,933 extreme pornographic images including images bestiality sex acts.

Jancso, now of Stone Street, Llandovery, had previously pleaded guilty to the possession of extreme pornographic images when he appeared for sentencing.

He has no previous convictions either in the UK or in his native Romania.

Andrew Evans, defending, said Jancso had been working as a handyman in a Swansea care home at the time of his arrest.

Jancso was sentenced to a three-year community order and told to complete a sex offenders programme and a rehabilitation course.

He was also made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.

The judge said the community order should not be seen as a "soft option”.