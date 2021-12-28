DRAGONS lock Max Williams is continuing his comeback from injury in the English Championship.

The 23-year-old from Newport has joined Coventry on loan after spending a year on the sidelines with a ruptured Achilles that wiped out his 2020/21.

Williams came off the bench for the Dragons against the Scarlets in a friendly at Rodney Parade last month and then made his return to competitive rugby for Coventry against London Scottish.

He has since racked up the minutes in the west midlands, most recently with a start in the 26-22 Boxing Day win over Ampthill, who are coached by former Dragons boss Paul Turner.

The ex-Wales Under-20s forward, who can also play blindside flanker, last played for the Dragons against the Scarlets in August 2020, his 22nd appearance for the Rodney Parade region.

Williams enjoyed a breakthrough under Bernard Jackman but his progress has been hindered by a succession of injuries, the latest a serious one suffered last autumn.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan has used Will Rowlands, Ben Carter, Joe Maksymiw and Joe Davies in the second row this season.

Williams is the latest Dragons player to get game time in England's second tier this season and joins Tom Griffiths in Coventry, although the centre is currently sidelined by injury.

Tighthead Luke Yendle moved to Jersey in Septeber and was joined this month by full-back Ioan Davies.