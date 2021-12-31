THE year is drawing to a close, and while it has undoubtably been a challenging one in the retail and shopping sectors, there was some cause for optimism.

Nationwide, there has been a mood of doom and gloom – and not unreasonably so, in all fairness.

Partly down to the pandemic, confidence in the high street is low, and many businesses have decided that enough is enough, either closing down, or pivoting to an online-only model.

The biggest example of this was Debenhams, and Newport wasn’t immune to the damage of the department store’s high street exodus.

But, here in the city, a number of new businesses opened for the first time in 2021, proving that there is some hope for the future.

Below, you can check out some of the success stories and new additions to Newport city centre in 2021.

The Alexandra

Where? 32 Commercial St, Newport NP20 1SS

The Alexandra pub

There’s no better way to start off than with a good old fashioned boozer.

The first pub to open on Commercial Street in decades, it moved in to the former Royal Bank of Scotland unit, which had been left empty for a couple of years.

Operated by Gwent based Rhymney Brewery, the pub serves up a range of locally brewed beers, and has licenses to show live sport on televisions.

Castle Farm Shop

Where? Kingsway Shopping Centre, Newport NP20 1UH

A popular farm store on the outskirts of the city expanded in 2021, bringing fresh farm produce to the city centre.

Bishton’s Castle Farm Shop now has a satellite store inside the Kingsway Shopping Centre.

Situated between the former Peacocks store and the entrance to the centre’s car park, it occupies prime real estate.

The new shop in the Kingsway stocks fresh eggs and a variety of meat – pork, beef and lamb – that all comes directly from her working farm in Bishton, and other farms around the Monmouthshire area are the main suppliers of the fruit and vegetables on offer.

Damaged Society

Where? 17, Friars Walk Centre, John Frost Square, Newport NP20 1DR

Damaged Society

Newport’s highest profile shopping centre, Friars Walk, saw some high profile casualties over the last 12 months, but Damaged Society was one of a few businesses which sought to reverse its fortunes.

A fashion retailer, which also sells pop culture merchandise, the Newport store represents their first in Wales.

Shelves are stocked with high profile brands, and t-shirts and sweaters from popular alternative bands and musicians.

Fabrix

Where? Unit 14 Friars Walk, Newport NP20 1EA

Damaged Society wasn’t the only fashion store making a move into the city, with Fabrix opening up in Friars Walk some months earlier.

An independent business, it is the brainchild of former Newport County player Dan Ronan and his business associates.

While Debenhams pivoted from high street to online only, Fabrix did the opposite, setting up a physical shop after a successful launch as an online business.

Mabboo

Where? Unit 1 John Frost Square, Newport NP20 1EA

Rounding off a hattrick of Friars Walk newcomers, Mabboo is a little different to the others.

While they place a greater emphasis on designer products, Mabboo takes a more sustainable view towards consumerism, selling products made out of bamboo.

This ranges from clothes to all manner of household items.

Nettle & Bark

Where? 34 Clytha Park Rd, Newport NP20 4NZ

Nettle & Bark

On the edge of the city centre is Nettle & Bark, a store dedicated to selling indoor plants.

According to the owners, it is the first of its kind in the city.

It might only be a pretty small piece of real estate, but the Clytha Park Road shop is home to more than 900 plants.

For anyone looking for a surprise, a monthly mystery plant subscription is also on offer.

Rogue Fox Coffee House

Where? 3 Clytha Park Rd, Newport NP20 4NZ

Technically speaking, it isn’t new, but the Rogue Fox moved premises, which makes it eligible for this list.

Opening in a bigger unit on the same street, they now open seven days a week, for longer hours, and with the capacity to welcome more customers inside at any given time.

Smokd

Where? Friar's Walk Shopping Centre, Unit 63 Usk Plz, Newport NP20 1DS

An independent restaurant with a reputation for delivering barbecued and smoked meats, Smokd has been a welcome addition to Friars Walk’s food court since opening earlier in the year.

Operated by South Wales residents, and responsible for providing 20 jobs in the local area, it opened to much anticipation beside TGI Fridays in August.

And, much like their chain neighbours, they have also developed a reputation for an impressive array of cocktails.

Taco Bell

Where? 6 John Frost Square, Kingsway Centre, Newport NP20 1HZ

Taco Bell

The newest addition to the list, Mexican inspired fast food chain Taco Bell finally opened in Newport just days before Christmas.

News that it was coming was Newport’s worst kept secret for quite some time.

But eventually, confirmation was secured that Taco Bell would be taking over the space vacated by clothing retailer Select in John Frost Square.

Currently, dine-in is not being offered, with delivery drivers seen darting in and out, suggesting that it is already a popular addition to the city’s food scene.

Triple Two Coffee

Where? Unit 10, 11 Upper Dock St, Newport NP20 1DW

Technically part of the Chartist Tower/Mercure Hotel complex in Newport city centre, the coffee shop gave caffeine addicts a new place to call home.

A UK wide chain, it is known for serving up pastries and sandwiches along with coffee and other hot drinks.

Some 10 full time jobs were created by its opening in Newport in early May.

Where else?

