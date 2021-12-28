A NEWPORT man has been missing since Christmas Eve.
Michael Morris, 55, was last seen on December 24.
Anyone with any information on his location is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media pages using the reference 422 24/12/21.
