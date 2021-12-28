A LEADING doctor in Wales is urging the public to protect themselves as cases of Covid-19 are rising.
Dr Chris Jones – Wales’ deputy chief medical officer – is encouraging people to get their booster vaccine and follow measures to curb the spread of the virus.
According to the latest figures, there are now more than 910 cases of covid per 100,000 people in Wales, the highest levels since the start of the pandemic. Around 6,000 cases are being confirmed daily.
Dr Jones said: “We are seeing a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases caused by omicron all over Wales. The majority of these are in younger people and we believe they would have been contracted before Christmas.
“This new variant is very transmissible – it spreads very quickly wherever people come together.
“Please take steps to protect yourselves and your loved ones. This means wearing a face covering in indoor public places; keeping your distance from other people wherever possible and, if you can, reducing the number of people you meet regularly.
“If you have symptoms, self-isolate and arrange to get a PCR test.
“Please also get your booster vaccine – it’s the best way of protecting ourselves.
“Wales is at alert level two and new protections are in place. This is a worrying time but if we all work together and look out for each other, we can keep Wales safe.”
More than 54 per cent of adults in Wales have received their booster vaccine and this is what the Welsh Government are pushing for more to do as it offers significant protection.
The key things the Welsh Government are saying to do to lower the risk of contracting covid are:
- Get fully vaccinated – including the booster
- Self-isolate and get a PCR test if you have symptoms of Covid-19.
- Avoid others when ill
- Take lateral flow tests twice a week if you don’t have any symptoms.
- ‘Flow before you go’ – take a lateral flow test before going out to meet people. If it’s positive, don’t go out and arrange for a PCR test.
- Keep your distance from others when possible
- Limit the number of people you meet with – especially if meeting different people in quick succession.
- Meet outdoors or in well-ventilated places wherever possible
- Avoid crowded places where possible
- Wash hands, sneeze into tissues and keep surfaces lots of people touch clean
- Wear a face covering, especially in crowded places
- Use the NHS Covid Pass or show a negative lateral flow test result to attend large events, venues, cinemas, theatres and concert halls
