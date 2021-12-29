AS THE new year approaches, end of year sales are being advertised just about everywhere. You can treat yourself to a new wardrobe, holiday or phone for a fraction of the price you could just a week ago.
But what about the practical items? Where can you find a sale with practical items you need to start 2022 right.
Look no further than Morrisons and its cleaning event sale, available from now (January 2 in Scotland) until January 30.
The sale gives you great savings on household cleaning supplies from Mrs Hinch’s beloved Flash Powermop to Slumberdown pillows and duvets.
The sale is available in stores and online.
Morrisons cleaning event sale
You can buy the Flash Powermop for just £20. This is reduced from £30. Refill pads will be half price at £3 and a liquid refill costs just £4.
The Russell Hobbs Athena Pet Upright Vacuum is down to just £60 from £82, perfect for homes with pets.
The Russell Hobbs Manual Microwave is just £45 down from £60. It has a 17L capacity and easy-to-use dials with an essential defrost setting.
Get any 3 of the Lenor Beads In-Wash Scent Boosters for just £10, saving you £6 in total. You can choose between Exotic Bloom, Gold Orchid or Spring Awakening scents.
Head over to the Morrisons website to check out all the incredible deals as part of the cleaning event sale.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.