A POPULAR café in Newport specialising in one rather specific type of food has closed its doors, ahead of a big 2022.

Holy Cheesus has shut up shop at their Bridge Street premises, and the tiny venue, which overlooks Newport Railway Station, will not be reopening.

But for fans of the café, which specialises in all manner of gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, the disappointment will, in all likelihood, be short lived.

The café, which closed to customers for the final time on Christmas Eve (December 24), is being shuttered, as part of Holy Cheesus’s planned expansion into a new, bigger premises.

This move, which is expected to be completed in early January, will see the business able to serve a larger customer base at any given time.

Confirming news of the move earlier in the year, a representative for the café revealed that they aren’t even planning on moving all that far, moving “only across the road.”

While the exact location of the new store has yet to be revealed, the Argus understands that it is 6 Clytha Park Road – the former home of The Rogue Fox Coffee House, prior to its move a few short weeks ago.

Located just yards away from the existing Holy Cheesus site, it is a bigger establishment, and it is thought to have better trading hours.

It is understood that Holy Cheesus is moving in to the former Rogue Fox Cafe (right), while the existing Holy Cheesus site can be seen on the railway bridge just yards away

What’s more, as part of the move, there is set to be more indoor seating, a larger menu, a deli shop, and even Holy Cheesus merchandise up for sale for die hard fans of the cheese sandwich experts.

Ahead of the final day of trading at Bridge Street, a representative for Holy Cheesus said: “We will close our doors at the cheese church at 2.30pm on Friday (Christmas Eve) and they won’t reopen.

“We will be opening our new shop over the road in January.”

Meanwhile, work is currently ongoing inside the former Rogue Fox premises on Clytha Park Road.

This premises has seen a fresh lick of paint to the outside, while workers have been seen inside, as part of efforts to bring the currently-empty former café back into use.

And, just three doors down, the Rogue Fox is up and running in their new premises, too, which is able to open seven days a week.