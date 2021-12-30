A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JOSEPH PAUL MEREDITH, 22, of Tre Newydd, Newton, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance on Tillery Road, Abertillery, on December 1.

He was ordered to pay £855 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE STUART WILLIAMS, 34, of Oak Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with diazepam in his blood on Bideford Road on June 19.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £295 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

BETHAN KATHRYN LLEWELLYN, 28, of Pantygasseg Road, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 25 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 109 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 in Abercarn on November 30.

She was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £526 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

STEVEN JONES, 44, of Mount Pleasant, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £319 in fines, costs and a surcharge for possession of heroin and possession of cannabis in Commercial Street, Pengam, on November 27.

LEE BAYLEY, 51, of Prospect Place, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £217 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Greenmeadow Way on June 9.

CAROL DIAMOND, 65, from Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES HAYDEN, 27, of Lilian Grove, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Wall Street on May 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.