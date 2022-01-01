THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, robbery and affray.

We look at their cases.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

John Donaghey

Drunken passenger John Donaghey robbed a taxi driver of his takings after refusing to pay his fare.

He threatened to punch the cabbie unless he handed over his money.

Donaghey, 34, of Constable Drive, Newport, was jailed for 27 months.

MORE NEWS: School secretary to pay back £22k she stole – or face 12 months in jail

Joshua Chamberlain

Drug dealer Joshua Chamberlain was caught with cocaine stashed inside a yellow Kinder Surprise egg container.

The 23-year-old, of Brookland Road, Risca, was jailed for three years after he admitted a number of offences.

READ MORE: Gang repeatedly kicked a man before one of them smashed a bottle over his head

Christopher Davies

Cocaine and cannabis dealer Christopher Davies was caught red-handed with drugs in his bedroom following a police raid on his home.

He was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at his address in Goytre, Monmouthshire, in the summer of 2020.

Davies, 29, now of Sycamore Road, Blaenavon, was jailed for nearly three years.

MORE NEWS: Drugs gang ran £1m cocaine conspiracy from car garage

Daniel Murphy

Would-be armed robber Daniel Murphy tried to hold up a store only to be thwarted by a courageous shopkeeper who stood up to him.

His failed raid took place at the Premier Stores on Alexandra Road in the Pill area of Newport.

Murphy, 27, was jailed for 27 months.

READ MORE: Man armed himself with meat cleaver after being kicked out of pub

Abid Hassan

Lewis O’Brien

Two knifemen fought each other in front of terrified neighbours because of “bad blood” between them.

Abid Hassan, also known as Abid Mohammed, 24, of Halstead Street, Newport, and Lewis O’Brien, 30, clashed in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff last summer.

Hassan was armed with a kitchen knife and O’Brien with what was described as a 12-inch “machete-type weapon”.

MORE NEWS: Fish and chip shop owner fined over food hygiene failings

Hassan pleaded guilty to affray and possession of a knife in public.

O’Brien, of no fixed abode, Cardiff, also admitted affray and threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.

Hassan was jailed for 22 months and O’Brien locked up for 24 months.