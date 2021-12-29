MORE than £2,000 worth of illegal vape products have been found in shops across Newport.
Trading standards officers found 220 illegal vapes for sale in five shops across the city.
The vape products are thought to be worth around a total of £2,100.
Disposable vape devices, including ones named 'Geek Bars' and 'Nicotine Puffs', contain a harmful dose of nicotine, officers found.
To be sold in the UK, vape products must contain no more than two per cent nicotine, and no more than 2ml of liquid. The exact wording “This product contains nicotine which is a highly addictive substance” must be stated on the packaging, along with a UK address.
The products found by Newport City Council’s trading standards team have been voluntarily removed from sale.
Anyone with information regarding the sale of these items in city is asked to contact trading.standards@newport.gov.uk or call 01633 656656.
