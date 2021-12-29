A MAJOR Cwmbran road was closed for a number of hours on Boxing Day, after a car crashed into a lamppost.

The emergency services were called to the A4051 Cwmbran Drive, at around 6.30pm on December 26, as a result of the incident.

In the immediate aftermath, little information was made available, with police revealing that a large section of the road had been closed off, and motorists being urged to avoid the area.

Today, Gwent Police has shed some light on the situation, revealing that a car had crashed into a lamppost.

Despite a lengthy road closure, it has been confirmed that there were no reported injuries in the aftermath of the crash.

But, due to the damage caused to the lamppost, the road was closed to traffic on safety grounds.

It remained shut for quite some time between two major roundabouts – the access roundabout for Cwmbran Stadium, and the Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The closure remained in place until crews from the highways agency were able to attend and deal with the damage.

Police statement in full

Confirming details of the crash, a Gwent Police spokeswoman told the Argus: “We got a call at about 6.30pm on December 26 reporting a collision involving one car, there were no injuries.

“A lamppost was damaged and the road remained closed until highways responded to deal with the damage.”

Prior to this, a representative for the force said: “Emergency Services are dealing with an incident near to Cwmbran Drive, Llantarnam.

“The road is closed between the stadium roundabout and Sainsbury's and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

“Please avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.”