WHILE we may be waving goodbye to our favourite festive coffees, Costa is keeping the excitement alive with a range of new limited edition drinks for 2022.

Costa Club app members can also receive an array of discounts, helping stretch those January pennies!

In Costa stores from tomorrow, December 30, customers can treat themselves to new drinks in the Costa + range.

Aero Hot Chocolate (Costa Coffee)

Costa New Year drinks menu

You can indulge in the Energiser Caramel Latte with Oat drink, Vitamin B12 & Zinc, the Energiser Vanilla Latte with Coconut drink, B12 & Zinc and the Power Hazelnut Latte with Almond drink and Protein.

Don’t worry hot chocolate lovers, there are new treats for you too. The Aero® Mint Hot Chocolate and the Aero® Caramel Hot Chocolate are waiting to be enjoyed.

Not only this, Costa Club app members can opt for a dairy alternative in their drink for FREE this season!

All you need to do is scan your app when ordering your favourite drink to get a dairy alternative for free. You can choose from either Coconut, Oat, Almond or Soya from the new and tasty AdeZ range. Perfect for those trying Veganuary!

Costa Club app members can enjoy this deal all the way until March 3.

Discounts available for Costa Club app members (Costa Coffee)

Using a reusable cup in-store? Costa Club users can also earn two Beans when buying their favourite handcrafted drink in their reusable cup. The added incentive to go green ensures that those bringing in their own reusable can claim a free drink for every four drink purchases.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “It’s a New Year and with that brings an abundance of exciting drink innovations for customers to enjoy. We hope a feel-good start can come from trying something new from our drinks range, whether it’s the new Costa+ range or the delectable new Aero® inspired Hot Chocolates. We’re also rewarding our Costa Club members with a FREE switch to any dairy alternative addition to their favourite barista-crafted drink.”

Costa Coffee’s 2022 limited-edition January drinks range will be available in Costa Coffee stores nationwide from Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Costa Coffee branches in Gwent: